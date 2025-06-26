Western Financial Corp CA Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Western Financial Corp CA cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $137.94 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

