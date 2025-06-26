Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 327 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,275.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,169.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,018.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,298.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.