SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $38,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

