Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

PLTR opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $337.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.30, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

