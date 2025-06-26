101,361 Shares in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 101,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

