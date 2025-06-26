SOL Capital Management CO Sells 30 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $361.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.66.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

