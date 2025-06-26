Security National Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security National Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

