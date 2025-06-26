Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up 1.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.66 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $299.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.