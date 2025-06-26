Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after buying an additional 764,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $107.83 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

