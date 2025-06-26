Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh acquired 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $292.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4%

Chubb stock opened at $282.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.87 and a 200-day moving average of $281.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.