Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

SBUX opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

