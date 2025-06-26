Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 183,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day moving average of $171.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

