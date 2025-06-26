Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 530 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE Aerospace Price Performance
NYSE GE opened at $249.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $257.47.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
