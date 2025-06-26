Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $299.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

