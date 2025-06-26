iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Gray Private Wealth LLC

Gray Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 45.3% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Family Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $609.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $591.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.98.

Fund Description

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

