Bank of Stockton Sells 611 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,265,813,000 after buying an additional 706,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 131,268 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,109,931,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of GD opened at $286.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.28.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

