Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $541.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.71. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $543.31.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

