Bank of Stockton Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,405,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 470,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,710 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 77,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:EPD opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.