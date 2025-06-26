Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stake Reduced by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $294.71 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $273.19 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average of $332.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.75.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

