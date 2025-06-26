Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 2,089 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $609.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.00 and a 200-day moving average of $582.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

