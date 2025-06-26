Wealth Effects LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 14,608.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $143.62 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

