Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE opened at $506.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.85. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

