JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by TigerOak Management L.L.C.

TigerOak Management L.L.C. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.85. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

