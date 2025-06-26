Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,260 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.