United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1,114.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,956 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 5.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $63,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

