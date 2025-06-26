Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1,404.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $250,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,678,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 119,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

