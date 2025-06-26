Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $550.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $561.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total transaction of $5,545,361.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,718 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

