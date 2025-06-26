Western Financial Corp CA Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $413.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.65.

PWR stock opened at $374.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $375.53. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

