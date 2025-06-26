UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $127.25 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $632,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,073,561.25. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,167 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

