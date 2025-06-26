Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – June 25th

Union Pacific, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or supply plant?nutrient products—such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers—used to boost crop growth. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to the agricultural inputs sector and tend to track global demand for food and commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.59. 774,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 12,513,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,114,934. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,620,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,274,361. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

See Also