KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after buying an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after buying an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.