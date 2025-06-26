KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,123 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

