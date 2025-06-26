Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 49,323 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,323 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $106,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after buying an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after buying an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.87.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,690 shares of company stock worth $14,525,085. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

