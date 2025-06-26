Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,901 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,014 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Adobe worth $189,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.