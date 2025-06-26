Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

