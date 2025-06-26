Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

