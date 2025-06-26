Alpine Bank Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 289 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $387.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.89. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

