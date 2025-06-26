Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s 10th Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Netflix worth $600,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $1,275.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,169.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,018.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $542.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,298.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

