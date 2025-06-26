Nvest Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 419,040 shares of company stock valued at $94,880,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $230.90 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

