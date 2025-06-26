AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,485.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,801.49 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,696.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3,529.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

