Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VB stock opened at $233.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $231.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.79 and a 200 day moving average of $232.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.