Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.41. The company has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

