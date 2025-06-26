The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $329,901.46 in Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27.

Progressive Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of PGR opened at $259.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.55. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 666,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 386,657 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

