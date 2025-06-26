Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,724,000.

MOAT opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

