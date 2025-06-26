Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $222.73 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $223.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average of $207.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.3161 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

