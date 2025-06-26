GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $249.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.64. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

