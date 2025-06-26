Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after buying an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,508 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $143.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.01. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

