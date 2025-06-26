UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.57.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $302.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

