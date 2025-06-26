Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys 6,845 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 269.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,572,000 after purchasing an additional 249,717 shares during the period. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $503,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cvfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.38.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

