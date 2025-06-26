SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Raised by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 3.2% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8%

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.53.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

